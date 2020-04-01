Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Names New Service CEO for the Americas

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has named Juan Gutierrez as CEO of its Americas region Service business effective March 30. Gutierrez succeeds Darnell Walker, who will stay with the company to assist the transition of duties and provide valuable consulting for a number of projects until his retirement in September.

Gutierrez brings nearly 15 years of experience in positions of increasing responsibility and a broad range of roles. With Siemens Wind Power, Gutierrez served as Americas Head of Strategy and Business Development and Head of Latin America Sales and Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development. He continued to advance as the Head of Global Onshore PLM for Siemens Wind Power, and his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations of Siemens Service Power Generation.

“With Juan, we have found a strong leader with a thorough understanding of the renewables industry and service operations and a diverse cultural background,” says Torben Bang, head of service regions for Siemens Gamesa.

“I’m confident that the combination of Juan’s leadership abilities and his diverse skill set will help us meet and exceed our business goals with a strong focus on safety, quality and customers,” he adds.

Siemens Gamesa has a strong presence in the U.S. with a total installed base of more than 32 GW. Of the 32 GW installed, 20 GW are under service.

“The U.S., Canada and Latin America are key markets for the company representing immense business potential. Paired with our employees and service offerings, I look forward to leading the service business in the Americas and am excited to return to my roots in the wind power industry,” adds Gutierrez.