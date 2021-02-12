Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, CrossWind Ink Turbine Supply Contract

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and CrossWind have executed a contract to deliver the turbines for the 759 MW Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park.

The contract includes the supply of 69 SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbines and a 15-year service and a maintenance agreement. Final conditions are planned to be met in the coming months, converting the contract into a firm order for Siemens Gamesa. The notice to proceed has been signed, following the issuance of the irrevocable permit from the Dutch authorities to CrossWind in December 2020.

The Hollandse Kust Noord project is the third project of the Dutch national offshore wind roadmap based on subsidy-free tenders. As the first project for Siemens Gamesa with joint venture partner Shell, and the second offshore project with joint venture partner Eneco. CrossWind’s parent companies Shell and Eneco have already taken the final investment decision.

CrossWind is a joint venture between Shell (79.9%) and Eneco (20.1%), specially created for this offshore wind project. Construction work on Hollandse Kust Noord is expected to commence in 2023 with turbine commissioning planned to be completed the same year.

“As our first project with Shell and our second offshore project with Eneco, we’re extremely excited to grow our partnership with both companies through Hollandse Kust Noord,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the offshore business unit at Siemens Gamesa. “Siemens Gamesa is at forefront of delivering solutions that contribute to decarbonizing the power sector and simultaneously aid in securing a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re happy to lend our expertise in offshore wind and help The Netherlands achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions from their energy supply by 2050.”

The Netherlands is planning to build six offshore wind zones between 2015 and 2030 on the path to achieve carbon neutrality and combat climate change. Of these zones, Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines will be installed at all three awarded zones when construction is completed.

Siemens Gamesa says the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine provides a high degree of reliability in demanding offshore wind projects from its strong performance, swift time-to-market and low risk. The machine features a 200 m diameter rotor utilizing the 97-meter long Siemens Gamesa B97 Integral Blade. It furthermore provides an increase of 9% in annual energy production compared to the SG 10.0-193 DD offshore wind turbine.