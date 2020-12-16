Siemens Gamesa, Orsted Partner on First Joint Onshore Wind Project

Siemens Gamesa has signed a wind power supply agreement with Orsted for the 298 MW Haystack wind farm in Nebraska.

The agreement includes the supply of 51 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines and 18 safe harbor turbines. The first deliveries are expected to begin in the summer of 2021, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The order also includes a 30-year full-scope service and maintenance agreement covering primary activities related to the service and maintenance of the units. This agreement is the longest ever service contract for Siemens Gamesa in North America.

“Orsted is a key partner in our offshore business and we are excited to expand that partnership into onshore wind power,” says Shannon Sturgil, CEO of Onshore North America at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “We achieved an important milestone over the summer with the Coastal Virginia Offshore pilot project and we are thrilled to add Haystack to our list of firsts.”

Siemens Gamesa says the SG 5.0-145 wind turbine has proven to be successful in the U.S. Its new control system and enhanced blade aerodynamics optimize power generation. Thanks to its OptimaFlex technology, the wind turbine also features a flexible power rating ranging between 4 and 5 MW, thereby providing a uniquely tailored solution that fits the specific conditions of each site. The turbine features a modular design for increased mechanical capacity and optimal adaptation to logistics and construction requirements, providing greater efficiency and a lower levelized cost of energy (LCoE).

Together, Siemens Gamesa and Orsted have installed over 1,300 offshore wind turbines.