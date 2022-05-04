Siemens Gamesa Names Dawidowsky Chief Operating Officer

Siemens Gamesa has appointed Tim Dawidowsky as its chief operating officer, coming from a role as senior vice president, project excellence, with Siemens Energy.

Dawidowsky, who has been a member of the Siemens Gamesa board since 2020, has worked in the Siemens group of companies for 28 years across a range of engineering and manufacturing sectors. He has held leading functional positions in service, supply chain management and manufacturing, as well as a number of CEO roles in different countries.

“Tim has the ideal blend of skills and experience for this role in Siemens Gamesa right now,” says Jochen Eickholt, CEO. “He has a proven track record of effecting successful turnarounds in businesses operating in complex circumstances. His expertise in supply chain management, procurement and project management will be very important for us given the huge challenges we face in that area right now.”

Dawidowsky joined Siemens AG in 1993 after graduating from the Technical University of Berlin with an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Business. Since then, he has worked across numerous industrial sectors.

“The wind energy industry is a vital element in the energy transition and the battle against climate change, but at the moment, the manufacturing sector is facing a perfect storm of issues that are threatening its progress,” Dawidowsky says. “I am really excited about joining this challenge and helping to solve these issues so that we can unleash the full potential of Siemens Gamesa.”

Following this move, Dawidowsky has stepped down from the Siemens Gamesa board.