Siemens Gamesa Launches New Turbine Technology

Siemens Gamesa has launched the SG 14-222 DD offshore Direct Drive wind turbine.

With a 14 MW capacity, reaching up to 15 MW using the company’s Power Boost function, a 222-meter diameter rotor, 108-meter long blades and a 39,000 m2 swept area, the newest Siemens Gamesa wind turbine has pushed the limits of offshore technology.

“Safely and sustainably providing clean energy to our customers and society-at-large is at the core of all we do. The new SG 14-222 DD is a global product that allows all of us to take steps towards protecting and preserving our planet,” says Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

“We ourselves became carbon neutral in late 2019 and are on track towards meeting our long-term ambition of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050,” he adds.

The 222-meter diameter rotor uses the new Siemens Gamesa B108 blades. Each 108-meter long IntegralBlade is cast in one piece using patented Siemens Gamesa blade technologies. It allows the SG 14-222 DD to provide an increase of more than 25% in annual energy production compared to the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine.

The new offshore turbines feature a low nacelle weight at 500 metric tons – this light weight enables Siemens Gamesa to safely utilize an optimized tower and foundation substructure compared to a heavier nacelle. Benefits thus arise in the form of lower costs per turbine by minimizing sourced materials and reducing transportation needs.

The SG 14-222 DD is based on Siemens Gamesa’s knowledge gained over five product generations since the platform was launched in 2011. Key components such as safety systems, hub and tower concepts, operations and maintenance solutions, along with a strong, qualified supply chain form the basis of the new offshore wind turbine.

Over 1,000 Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive offshore wind turbines have been installed in all major offshore wind markets globally. They include the U.K., Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, Belgium and Taiwan, among others. Furthermore, confirmed orders for an additional 1,000 Offshore Direct Drive turbines have been received, with installations planned for the markets mentioned above and new offshore markets including the U.S. and France.