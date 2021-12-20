Siemens Gamesa Installs SG 11.0-200 DD Machines at Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3

Siemens Gamesa has received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3 offshore development. The 242 MW offshore wind power plant will feature the first installation in German waters of the company’s SG 11.0-200 DD turbines. The project, which includes 23 units of machine, will be installed 40 km from shore due north of the island of Norderney on the German-Dutch border. A five-year service agreement is included in the firm order. The nacelles will be produced in Cuxhaven.

The confirmation of this firm order comes at a time when the new German coalition government has considerably increased their targets for offshore wind energy production up to 2045. The original milestone of 20 GW installed by 2030 has been increased to 30 GW by 2030, and targets for 2035 and 2045 have been raised to 40 GW and 70 GW respectively.

“We are delighted to be working with Ørsted on the Gode Wind 3 offshore wind power plant,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit and managing director of Siemens Gamesa in Germany. “This project is significant as it introduces the SG 11.0-200 DD to the German market, allowing us to serve the country on several fronts. We are able to contribute to Germany’s energy transition by providing our proven offshore direct drive technology, and we can ensure local value creation from the nacelles being produced in Cuxhaven.”

The SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine features a 200-meter diameter rotor utilizing the 97-meter long Siemens Gamesa B97 IntegralBlades. Gode Wind 3 is expected to be fully commissioned in 2024 and to serve around 250,000 German households with clean, green energy. The preferred supplier agreement between Siemens Gamesa and Ørsted for Gode Wind 3 was announced on March 4, 2020.