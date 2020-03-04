Siemens Gamesa Granted Preferred Supplier Status for German Offshore Project

Ørsted has named Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy as the preferred turbine supplier for two offshore wind power projects in the German North Sea totaling 1,142 MW.

At both the 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 and the 242 MW Gode Wind 3 sites, Siemens Gamesa will deploy its new SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine. A five-year service and maintenance agreement is included in the preferred supplier award.

The award is subject to certain conditions, including Ørsted’s final investment decision, which itself is subject to the projects receiving final grid dates and final consents from German authorities. The Borkum Riffgrund 3 project will be the largest offshore project in Germany to date.

The final number of turbines for both projects remains to be determined. Ørsted expects the installation of Gode Wind 3 to begin in 2023, with commissioning being completed in 2024. The installation of Borkum Riffgrund 3 is expected to begin 2024, with commissioning being completed in 2025.

The SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine features a 200-meter diameter rotor utilizing the 97-meter Siemens Gamesa B97 IntegralBlade. The B94 blade design has been re-used and extended to reach the new length, whereas the generator capacity remains at 11 MW.

Over 1,000 Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive offshore wind turbines have been installed in all major offshore wind markets globally. They include the U.K., Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Taiwan, notes the company.