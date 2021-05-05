Siemens Gamesa Extends Turbine Supply Agreement for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a manufacturer of wind turbines and provider of onshore and offshore wind services, says it is extending its turbine supply agreement for the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project (Hai Long) to 1,044 MW.

The Hai Long project, located off the coast of Taiwan, consists of three separate phases: Hai Long 2A (300 MW), Hai Long 2B (232 MW) and Hai Long 3 (512 MW). Siemens Gamesa’s extended offshore agreement now covers the Hai Long 2B and Hai Long 3 projects – the preferred supplier agreement for Hai Long 2A was announced in November 2019. SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines and service for the full volume of the project are included in the supply agreement.

Siemens Gamesa will deliver the turbines to all three wind power projects of Hai Long, located 50 km off the coast of Changhua County. Each turbine will have a capacity of 14 MW and feature a rotor diameter of 222 meters using 108-meter long Siemens Gamesa IntegralBlades.

“A collaboration such as this demonstrates how we’re unlocking the power of wind every day,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the offshore business unit at Siemens Gamesa. “We are proud to strengthen our relationship with Northland Power and Yushan Energy on this highly significant project where we will deploy our SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine. Together, we are positively impacting the expansion of the global offshore wind industry, benefitting the local market and society-at-large at the same time.”

Siemens Gamesa is currently constructing a Nacelle Assembly Facility in Taichung. With the conditional approval of the Hai Long 2A industrial relevance proposal, a factory expansion will start in 2022, subject to final investment decision by the project partners. The expansion will more than double the number of Siemens Gamesa employees working in the factory.

The agreement remains subject to contract and final investment decision from Hai Long consortium partners Northland Power Inc., a Canadian independent power producer, and Yushan Energy Co. Ltd.