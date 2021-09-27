Siemens Gamesa Extends East Anglia ONE Offshore Service

Siemens Gamesa has extended its original contract term for servicing the 714 MW East Anglia ONE wind power plant from five to 15 years with customers ScottishPower Renewables and Bilbao Offshore Holdings Ltd.

The deal, among the biggest in Siemens Gamesa’s Service business unit’s history, comes just one year after the commissioning of the final of the 102 SWT-7.0-154 turbines. All 306 of the 75-meter-long wind turbine blades for East Anglia ONE came exclusively from the company’s Hull factory on Humberside in the UK.

The wind power plant is situated 43 kilometers off the coast of Suffolk, England, and was completed in July 2020.

Servicing and maintenance of the wind power plant will continue to be undertaken from the base at the port of Lowestoft. The full-scope contract to service and maintain East Anglia ONE includes provision of offshore logistics and jack-up vessels. Access to East Anglia ONE for service will be via a mix of Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) and helicopter.

“We are delighted that ScottishPower Renewables has awarded us this almost unprecedented extension of the original contract to maintain East Anglia ONE,” says Oliver Feltham, service operations manager if East Anglia ONE at Siemens Gamesa. “To have this happen so soon after the initial contract award, and against the backdrop of changed working practices due to COVID-19, is a great endorsement of our experience and reliability.”

ScottishPower Renewables is part of the Iberdrola Group, one of the world’s largest integrated utility companies.

“This extension reflects the positive partnership working between ScottishPower and Siemens Gamesa following the completion of East Anglia ONE last year,” states Victor Rey Romero, Iberdrola’s offshore O&M director. “The contract extension means we will continue to benefit from Siemens Gamesa’s knowledge and experience in supporting our windfarm operations over a prolonged period, while we focus on producing the clean, green energy the UK needs to make the transition to net zero.”

“This award reinforces our focus on being the Offshore Service market leader, by adding such a significant wind power plant to our existing portfolio of 12 GW of maintained offshore turbines,” adds Juan Gutierrez, service CEO at Siemens Gamesa. “We really look forward to continuing as a trusted partner to ScottishPower Renewables and Iberdrola in the service and maintenance of their projects for many years to come.”