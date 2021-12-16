Siemens Gamesa Commissions New Hydrogen-Ready Service Operation Vessel

As a part of its target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2040, the latest member of Siemens Gamesa‘s fleet of ships is equipped with environmentally friendly propulsion technology. The service operation vessel (SOV), REM Energy, is ready for the addition of a 12 MW battery, which would reduce energy consumption during operation.

The vessel is also capable of running emissions-free on green hydrogen, or with batteries and offshore charging.

The REM Energy is almost 90 meters long and 20 meters wide. It will be the workplace and living quarters for up to 75 offshore service technicians and 24 crew members.

“The REM Energy is setting new standards in terms of occupational safety, sustainability and efficiency,” says Stephan Hauhs, managing director of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Deutschland GmbH in Bremerhaven. “With the new SOV, we will be able to optimize the service we are providing for our customers. We will increase the availability of the offshore turbines, thereby reducing the cost of electricity and ensuring more clean energy while increasing the safety for our offshore service technicians.”

“We are taking the first step in getting ready to cut our emissions in offshore service operations,” mentions Jonas Pagh Jensen, sustainability specialist at Siemens Gamesa. “The commissioning of the REM Energy is a strong signal highlighting the availability of clean technology to facilitate operation without emissions. Governments, industry and investors now need to partner up quickly to ramp up a green hydrogen infrastructure to facilitate the decarbonization of marine shipping.”

With azimuth thrusters that can be rotated 360 degrees around the vertical axis, the ship is extremely maneuverable, enabling it to safely move between the wind turbines even in rough seas. The ship has a gangway that stabilizes the wave movements and enables the technicians to safely transfer from the ship to the offshore wind turbine. The offshore service technicians will live on board and work in shifts. The Siemens Gamesa crew will rotate every 14 days, while the REM Energy itself is able to operate at sea for a total of more than a month before having to return to port again.

Siemens Gamesa has chartered the REM Energy for four years, and will be operated by the shipping company REM ENERGY AS. The home port for the service operations will be Bremerhaven. The REM Energy will be deployed in the offshore wind parks Global Tech 1 and Trianel Borkum West.