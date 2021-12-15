Siemens Gamesa Begins Construction on Vesterhav Offshore Wind Projects

Vattenfall has given Siemens Gamesa the green light to proceed with the Vesterhav offshore wind projects. As planned, the 176 MW Vesterhav Nord project will utilize 21 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines, with the 168 MW Vesterhav Syd project utilizing 20 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines.

Located up to 10 km off the west coast of Denmark, the two projects are intended to be completed in 2023. A three-year service agreement, with both projects being served from the Port of Hvide Sande, is furthermore included.

“Receiving the go-ahead for both Vesterhav projects is extremely satisfying, and we are excited to deliver domestically in Denmark once again,” states Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit, who continues “Adding 344 MW of capacity to the grid, powered by winds found in the waters of the Danish North Sea, is another welcome contribution to fighting the climate emergency.”

At 176 MW, Vesterhav Nord will be located a maximum of around 8.5 km offshore and cover an area of around 40 km2. The 21 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8.4 MW and rotor diameter of 167 meters, will be commissioned from the Port of Thyborøn. Installation is planned to begin in 2023 and be completed the same year.

At 168 MW, Vesterhav Syd will be located around 10 km offshore and cover an area of around 37 km2. The 20 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8.4 MW and rotor diameter of 167 meters, will be commissioned from the Port of Hvide Sande. Installation is planned to begin in 2023 and be completed the same year.

“Our Danish heritage goes back to 1980, where we grew from a small group of passionate pioneers to more than 5,600 direct employees in Denmark today,” states Torben Bang, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa in Denmark. “The Vesterhav projects will feature world-leading offshore wind technologies and components designed, manufactured, assembled, tested, and maintained in Denmark. Whether in the nacelles from Brande or the blades from Aalborg, our commitment to unlocking the potential of wind will be tangibly demonstrated when the projects are operational.”