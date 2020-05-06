Siemens Gamesa Acquires Ria Blades’ Turbine Production Plant

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has finalized the acquisition of all shares in Ria Blades S.A., the business entity that owns and operates the onshore wind turbine blade production plant in Vagos, Portugal, as well as other assets required to operate the facility. The completion of this acquisition means the company has fully completed the acquisition of select assets from Senvion.

The manufacturing plant in Portugal is well connected to both the road and the sea. The acquisition will help to strengthen Siemens Gamesa’s competitiveness in its onshore business by absorbing expected growth in production from external suppliers, mainly from Asia, and will become an export hub for international markets. It will further enhance existing manufacturing capabilities and limit the exposure to supply chain bottlenecks, volatility from foreign exchange markets and trade tariffs.

“The acquisition of Senvion’s Ria Blades factory was an opportunity we could not afford to miss. It is one of Europe’s most competitive plants, a cutting-edge facility that is very complementary to our existing footprint,” says Alfonso Faubel, CEO of the onshore business unit at Siemens Gamesa.

“The new plant will help us to serve different markets with different models and we will do this meeting the highest standards in quality of manufacturing,” adds Faubel.

The integration of the onshore European service assets and intellectual property (IP) began in early January 2020 and will strengthen Siemens Gamesa’s multi-brand service portfolio, allowing the company to service an even broader range of wind turbine technologies.

The onshore services unit acquisition added approximately 9 GW in service in 13 European countries, bringing the total serviced fleet to around 69 GW globally, while diversifying the business mix and geographical representation in Europe, with contracts that have long-term visibility and high renewal rates.

The total purchase price for Senvion’s selected assets, including the manufacturing facility in Vagos, the services assets and IP is €200 million.

Photo: Ria Blades’ onshore wind turbine blade production plant in Vagos, Portugal