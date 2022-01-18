Shell, ScottishPower Obtain Rights to 5 GW of Floating Wind Power

Shell and ScottishPower have secured joint offers for seabed rights to develop large-scale floating wind farms as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing. The partners have won two sites representing a total of 5 GW off the east and northeast coast of Scotland.

The new wind farms will be delivered through two joint ventures called MarramWind and CampionWind.

“Shell and ScottishPower can now look forward to generating floating wind power at significant scale in the U.K. to accelerate the country’s transition towards net zero,” says Wael Sawan, integrated gas and renewables and energy solutions director at Shell. “Floating wind plays to our strengths in deeper offshore projects, and we are well placed to help advance the wider take-up of this important clean energy source. Renewable electricity will play an increasingly important role in our customer-focused strategy, as we provide more low-carbon products and services customers need for their own journey to net zero.”

Once built, MarramWind’s and CampionWind’s floating wind projects could accommodate a total generation capacity of around 3 GW and 2 GW. The joint ventures have already started initial development planning and will continue to work at pace towards final investment decisions.

“Offshore wind is set to become the backbone of the U.K.’s energy mix and will do the heavy lifting as we ramp up the production of clean electricity on the journey to net zero,” comments Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower. “Our ScotWind projects will make the best use of our fantastic natural resources to help power the U.K.’s transition from fossil fuels to renewables and a better future, quicker.”

“They will also deliver investment, support jobs and boost supply chains – particularly in areas like the north-east that play a key role in the energy sector – opening up immense opportunities for businesses and institutions across the country,” adds Anderson. “This is a pivotal moment that will reinforce the U.K.’s position as the global leader in offshore wind and give a significant boost to the economy. We’re excited to have the green light to kick start our plans and look forward to working with Shell and our supply chain partners – who can get in touch now – to bring the world’s first large-scale floating windfarms to U.K. waters.”