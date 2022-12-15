Shell, Eneco Joint Venture to Build 760 MW Offshore Wind Farm

With their joint venture Ecowende, Shell and Eneco have won the tender for the construction of an offshore wind farm at Hollandse Kust (West), Lot VI. The project will be located 53 kilometers from the Dutch coast, off IJmuiden.

The wind farm will have an installed capacity of about 760 MW, which is enough to decarbonize about 3% of the current Dutch electricity demand. Shell and Eneco have already taken the final investment decision for this wind farm, and Ecowende plans to commission the project in 2026.

“With Ecowende, we will take a huge step in growing our offshore wind portfolio while making a positive contribution to biodiversity,” says Wael Sawan, director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions at Shell. “Through this project we can profitably accelerate the large-scale roll-out of offshore wind in the Netherlands and beyond. This fits well with Shell’s Powering Progress strategy to deliver more and cleaner energy to our customers, at home, on the road and at work.”

“Together with Shell, we were at the forefront of the development of offshore wind in the Netherlands,” states Kees-Jan Rameau, chief strategic growth officer at Eneco. “We gained a lot of knowledge, also in the area of ecology, and reported on this. This has contributed to the further development of offshore wind in recent years. It is great that we are now moving into a new phase with Ecowende, with nature as the starting point. This is entirely in line with our ambition to live and act within the natural limits of the planet.”

Ecowende aims to set a new ecological benchmark for the development and construction of wind farms in the North Sea and to enable offshore wind farms to have a net positive impact on nature in the future. This is important because there are major ambitions for offshore wind. Acceleration is needed in a way that contributes to nature both above and below the water. More details on the investments, innovations and research programs will be announced at a later stage.