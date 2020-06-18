Siemens Gamesa Names New CEO

The board of directors of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) and Markus Tacke have mutually agreed to terminate his CEO contract. Andreas Nauen, who has headed the company’s successful offshore activities, has been appointed the new CEO.

“We’d like to thank Markus Tacke for his work over the past three years and, in particular, for the integration of Siemens Wind Power and Gamesa in the course of the merger,” says Miguel Angel López, chairman of the board of directors of Siemens Gamesa.

“Andreas Nauen has successfully demonstrated his ability to handle complex projects in the past. He has extensive experience with listed companies in the renewables sector. We expect the new CEO to now stabilize the onshore area quickly,” adds López.

A new CEO for the offshore division will be announced in due course, notes the company.

Photo: Andreas Nauen