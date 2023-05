Sequitur Acquires California Wind Farm

Sequitur Renewables LLC, a portfolio company of ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, has acquired an operating wind farm in the Altamont Pass region of California.

Sequitur was established in 2022 when ArcLight acquired working wind farms in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Sequitur is focused on amassing mature operational wind farms and executing value-add operational, commercial and financial strategies.

“Sequitur continues to evaluate additional opportunities across the country to scale the platform while maintaining our focus on safety and profitability,” says Matt McCabe, CEO of Sequitur.

Milbank served as legal counsel on the transaction to ArcLight.

Steve Boland | Flickr