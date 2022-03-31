Sempra, TotalEnergies Continue North American Renewable Energy Alliance

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, and TotalEnergies are expanding their North American strategic alliance through two memoranda of understanding (MOU). The second MOU is for a proposed offshore wind project in California under development by TotalEnergies, as well as other renewable energy and energy storage projects under development by Sempra Infrastructure in Northern Mexico.

The MOU provides a framework for broader cooperation in the development of North American renewable energy projects, including the potential acquisition by Sempra Infrastructure of a target of 30% of TotalEnergies’ equity interest in a proposed offshore wind project, which would result in 24% of the project, in preparation for an upcoming auction off the coast of California. In addition, the MOU provides the framework for TotalEnergies’ potential acquisition of equity participation targeting 30% in certain Sempra Infrastructure renewable and energy storage development projects in Northern Mexico.

“With last week’s energy accord between the U.S. and European Commission, alliances between some of the leading energy companies like TotalEnergies and Sempra are increasingly important to transatlantic trade and energy security,” says Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. “We own one of the largest energy networks in North America, and by collaborating with TotalEnergies to create additional scale advantages in LNG and renewable energy, our customers benefit from having access to cleaner and more affordable energy options and improved security of supply.”

“We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Sempra in LNG and renewables in North America. Over the past years, TotalEnergies has become the leading exporter of U.S. LNG and has built up a pipeline of 4 GW of solar projects and 3 GW of offshore wind projects currently under development in the U.S.,” states Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “Our ambition is to offer our customers cleaner, more reliable and more accessible energy, in line with our transformation into a global multi-energy company.”

The MOUs that are the subject of this announcement are non-binding, and accordingly, the development of these projects is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including reaching definitive agreements, securing all necessary permits and reaching a final investment decision.