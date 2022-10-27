Sempra, Silicon Valley Power Sign PPA with Santa Clara for Cimarron Wind Farm

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, and Silicon Valley Power (SVP) have entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the long-term supply of renewable energy to the City of Santa Clara, Calif., from the proposed Cimarrón wind project, Sempra Infrastructure’s cross-border wind generation facility under development in Baja California, Mexico.

Cimarrón is expected to be a 300 MW wind generation facility that utilizes Sempra Infrastructure’s existing cross-border high voltage transmission line to interconnect and deliver clean energy to the East County Substation in San Diego County.

“We are excited to work with the City of Santa Clara, home to some of the world’s largest technology companies, to provide access to renewable energy that can help meet their energy demands while supporting their sustainable energy goals,” says Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. “This agreement underscores our commitment to advancing the development of our North American clean energy portfolio as we continue to help create a cleaner energy future.”

“Silicon Valley Power continues to make strategic long-term investments in clean energy and add diverse energy resources to our power portfolio,” adds Manuel Pineda, chief electric utility officer of Silicon Valley Power. “We are excited to partner with Sempra Infrastructure to add clean energy resources to help meet our sustainability and climate goals.”

Cimarrón is being developed to include approximately 60 wind turbines. The construction of the new facility is expected to create more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in Mexico with additional local community investment under Sempra Infrastructure’s framework for corporate giving as part of the company’s commitment to the communities where it operates.