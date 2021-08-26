Second New York RWE Wind Farm Starts Operations

RWE Renewables has started commercial operation on its 125 MW Cassadaga Wind Farm in New York. The project, located in Chautauqua County, is powered by 27 Nordex and 10 Siemens Gamesa turbines and has the capacity to provide clean energy for more than 37,000 households.

Cassadaga is RWE’s 29th onshore wind farm in the U.S. and represents RWE’s second onshore wind project in New York.

“Cassadaga marks another major accomplishment in our expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. market,” says Silvia Ortín, COO of wind onshore and PV Americas at RWE Renewables. “As one of the leading onshore wind companies, our strategy for renewables is geared for growth. We look forward to providing clean energy and long-term benefits to the local community for years to come.”

RWE’s first wind farm in New York, Munnsville Wind Farm, a 34.5 MW project located Madison County, came online in 2007.

“We’re proud to be a leader in development in New York state, as Cassadaga marks the first project completed under the state’s Article 10 law,” continues Ortin. “We thank the state and local officials for their outstanding support allowing us to bring significant investment to Chautauqua County.”

RWE recently entered into a joint venture, New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in Maine. Additionally, RWE joined in a partnership with National Grid Ventures to explore opportunities in the U.S. offshore wind market. This includes an intention to jointly bid in the upcoming New York Bight seabed lease auction.