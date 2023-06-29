Seaway7 Awarded East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Contract

Seaway7, a subsidiary of Luxembourg’s Subsea7 S.A., has been awarded a contract by ScottishPower Renewables for the transport and installation of the foundations and inner-array cables for the East Anglia THREE offshore farm.

East Anglia THREE – located in the southern North Sea, 43 miles off the Suffolk coast – will be the world’s second largest wind farm when it begins operation in 2026. Ninety-five 14.7 MW turbines will have a combined capacity of 1.4 GW, generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes.

Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport, logistics and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection along with the engineering, supply and installation of 95 inner-array cables. In addition to the heavy lifting and cable lay vessels, Seaway7 will also utilize its heavy transportation fleet to handle the significant transportation duties.

Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway7’s Aberdeen and Sutton offices in the United Kingdom. The project will progress from early engineering works throughout 2023 with offshore activities scheduled to commence in 2024.

“The integrated nature of the award is further testimony to the range of capabilities we have secured across the complete value chain,” says Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Seaway7. “We look forward to building our relationship with ScottishPower Renewables as, together, we deliver one of the world’s largest offshore wind complexes, representing a significant contribution to the U.K.’s renewable target.”