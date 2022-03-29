SeaTwirl Gains Approval for Floating Wind Turbine Concession in Norway

SeaTwirl has received an approved concession for the installation of the floating wind turbine S2x in Bokn municipality in Norway. The company, together with Marin Energi Testsenter AS (MET), applied for a concession period of five years. The installation site for S2x is planned to be located in Boknafjorden, northeast of Lauplandsholmen.

The facility is to be located approximately 700 meters off the coast with a sea depth of up to 130 meters. It is planned that S2x will be connected to an existing onshore transformer substation, and it has been confirmed that there is sufficient capacity in the transformer substation to handle the power generated. SeaTwirl has already reported that Haugaland Kraft will purchase the electricity produced.

“We are pleased to have received approval from NVE – the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate – as we have been waiting for the concession in Norway to be able to proceed with the work on the S2x project,” comments Peter Laurits, CEO of SeaTwirl. “While awaiting the approved concession, we have made good use of the time. Our team has focused its efforts to improve the design of the turbine to make it as efficient and optimal as possible, and to review and minimize potential risks.”