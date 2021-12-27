Seajacks Set to Support Van Oord European Offshore Wind Operations

Seajacks UK Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eneti Inc. and a provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a contract with Van Oord, a Dutch marine contractor.

Van Oord has selected the Seajacks Scylla, the largest and most capable vessel in the Seajacks fleet. Currently employed through 2022 in Taiwan, the vessel will move to Europe upon completion of its existing turbine installation contract with Ørsted on the Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm.

“Securing this charter will bring the Scylla back from the Asia Pacific to the European market by the end of 2022,” says Emanuele Lauro, CEO of Eneti. “For a large and highly capable installation vessel like Scylla, we are seeing numerous opportunities in the U.K. and Europe in 2024 and 2025 as wind turbines increase in size and weight and are located further offshore.”

The firm charter duration of the Van Oord contract will generate approximately $60 million of revenue in 2023.

“We are delighted with this constructive cooperation with Seajacks,” mentions Arnoud Kuis, managing director of Van Oord Offshore Wind. “This cooperation gives us the ability to realize our growth ambitions in the offshore wind market both in, and outside, Europe.”

“All of us here at Seajacks UK are once again thrilled to be working alongside Van Oord,” adds Blair Ainslie, CEO of Seajacks. “The Scylla was previously chartered by Van Oord in 2019 to install monopile and transition pieces at the Deutsche Bucht Offshore Wind Farm in Germany. We had a positive experience there, and we look forward to another safe and efficient installation project.”

To date, Seajacks have installed over 500 offshore wind turbines in Europe and most recently in Taiwan. Seajacks UK own and operate a fleet of 5 GustoMSC designed vessels, all capable of installing and maintaining offshore wind farms in harsh conditions – Seajacks Kraken, Seajacks Leviathan, Seajacks Hydra, Seajacks Zaratan and Seajacks Scylla.