Scout Takes Delivery of GE 2.8 MW Wind Turbines for Sweetland Project

Renewable energy developer and owner-operator Scout Clean Energy says it has taken final delivery of 71 GE 2.8-127 wind turbines for the 200 MW Sweetland Wind Project in Hand County, S.D.

“The final delivery allows for our Sweetland project to begin full construction shortly, and when commissioned later this year will add to Scout’s growing contribution of carbon0-free, renewable energy to South Dakota,” says Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy.

Scout plans to manage construction of the project and has selected Blattner Energy as the balance of plant contractor. Sweetland is expected to support over 200 temporary construction jobs and 10 permanent full-time positions once the project begins operations.

Sweetland, which Scout owns and will operate, is expected to produce over 903,500 MWh of power each year.

Scout is a portfolio company of Brookfield Renewable.