Scout Clean Energy, Elawan Energy Sell Oklahoma Wind Farm to Evergy

Scout Clean Energy, a Colorado-based renewable energy developer-owner-operator, and its joint venture partner Elawan Energy, an operator in the renewable energy industry, have sold the 199 MW Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in western Oklahoma to Evergy Inc.

“The Persimmon Creek Wind Farm has proven to be a reliable source of renewable energy over the last five years, making it a solid investment for Scout,” says Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy.

Persimmon achieved commercial operation in 2018 with 80 General Electric turbines across 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties in Oklahoma. The renewable energy generated from Persimmon will serve customers in Evergy’s service area.

Scout, a portfolio company of Brookfield Renewable, will deploy proceeds of the Persimmon Creek sale into new development projects. It recently broke ground on the 200 MW Sweetland Wind Farm in South Dakota and is raising financing for its 209 MW Markum Solar project in Texas. Scout remains focused on the construction and development of its pipeline of 16.5 GW of wind, solar and battery storage projects across 22 states.

Scout’s legal advisor was McDermott Will & Emery LLP, and Evergy’s legal advisor on the transaction was Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.