Scout Clean Energy Closes on $100M Equipment Supply Loan

Scout Clean Energy has closed a $100 million equipment supply loan with Rabobank, to be used on funding Scout equipment down payments.

“This financing marks the continued maturation of Scout Clean Energy as a leading fully integrated renewables IPP,” says John Clapp, chief financial officer at Scout Clean Energy.

“Expanding the credit facilities is an important part of Scout’s overall strategy to reduce the cost of capital, allowing Scout to be as competitive as possible in the market and provide them with the financial flexibility to meet the development needs as they grow with the pipeline.”





Scout, a portfolio company, is managed by Brookfield.