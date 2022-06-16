ScottishPower Engages Seaway 7 Services for East Anglia Wind Farm

Seaway 7 ASA, part of the Subsea 7 Group, has signed a letter of exclusivity and is finalizing a preferred bidder supply chain agreement with ScottishPower Renewables for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind project.

East Anglia THREE is located approximately 70 kilometers from shore in the Southern North Sea and is one of the three consented offshore wind farm developments that form the East Anglia Hub, planned by ScottishPower Renewables. East Anglia THREE will contribute approximately 1,400 MW of a potential 3,000 MW of renewable energy generation capacity at East Anglia Hub.

Seaway 7’s scope of work includes the transport and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection along with the engineering, supply and installation of the inner-array cables.

Execution of the scope would be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office. The project is expected to commence in 2022 with offshore work scheduled for 2024, subject to East Anglia THREE securing a final investment decision (FID) by ScottishPower Renewables.

The value of the contract will only be recognized by Seaway 7 in the order backlog after FID and would represent a very large project award.

“We are pleased to support ScottishPower Renewables to progress the East Anglia THREE project,” states Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway 7. “Seaway 7 is looking forward to bringing over 10 years of offshore wind experience to one of the world’s largest offshore wind complexes, representing a significant contribution to the U.K.’s renewable target.”