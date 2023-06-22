Scotland’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm Gains Final Turbine

The 114th and final wind turbine was installed recently at Seagreen Wind Farm. A joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, Seagreen is located about 17 miles of Scotland’s Angus coast.

Currently, 76 of the 114 Vestas V164-10 MW turbines are energized at the site and producing more than two thirds of Seagreen’s full capacity of power to the grid.

Once fully operational, Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, capable of generating approximately 5,000 GWh of energy annually – enough electricity to power more than 1.6 million United Kingdom homes.

Seagreen can also claim the world’s deepest wind turbine foundation, which is installed 192 feet down into the seabed.

“This latest project milestone further underlines the hard work by everyone involved,” says John Hill, project director for Seagreen. “We will now continue with the commissioning of the final turbines and progress with the inter array cabling works.

“The project has already brought benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and once fully operational in summer 2023, it will make a significant contribution to Scotland’s and the UK’s net zero targets,” notes Hill.

SSE Renewables continues to lead the development and construction of the Seagreen Wind Farm and will operate the offshore facility on completion for the wind farm’s expected 25-year lifetime.