Save LBI Offshore Wind Farm Suit in Limbo

According to the Asbury Park Press, the Save Long Beach Island lawsuit that would halt wind farms off the coast of New Jersey may be dismissed from a federal district court in Washington, D.C.

Save LBI says the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) needed to file an environmental impact statement before it chose the five areas that could potentially be leased for wind farm construction.

The group is also claiming BOEM didn’t comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act when it created the wind farm lease sites off the New Jersey coast.

Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash