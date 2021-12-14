SaskPower Signs PPA for Capstone’s Riverhurst Wind Farm in Saskatchewan

Capstone Infrastructure Corp. has successfully commissioned its 10 MW Riverhurst Wind Farm in Saskatchewan. Having achieved commercial operation, the facility has commenced selling emissions-free energy to SaskPower through a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) under its Green Options Partner Program.

“It’s great to see the Riverhurst Wind Farm achieve commercial operation, which also accomplishes a couple of important milestones for Capstone, including completing our first project in Saskatchewan and welcoming the 30th operating facility in our fleet,” says David Eva, CEO of Capstone.

“A big thanks to the Capstone team for working over many years to see this project to fruition, along with the turbine supplier ENERCON, SkyFlo and WSP in supporting a safe and well-managed construction process,” Eva adds. “Finally, we appreciate the collaborative approach from SaskPower on this project and look forward to further supporting their efforts to reduce emissions associated with electricity generation in the province.”

“We are pleased the Riverhurst Wind Farm is now online and providing renewable, emissions-free power for our customers, and we offer our congratulations to Capstone on this achievement,” states Mike Marsh, SaskPower’s president & CEO. “SaskPower is on track to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 – and adding more renewables such as wind is one way we will get there. In fact, we are in the process of bringing an additional 575 MW of wind capacity onto our provincial grid in the coming years.”