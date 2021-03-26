Saman Names OWC Owners’ Engineer of South Korea Offshore Project

Saman Corp. has selected OWC, a globally focused consultancy offering project development services, to take on the owners’ engineering role for the Sinan offshore wind farm project off the coast of South Korea.

The offshore wind farm project is a 300 MW Phase 1 project at Jeonnam Sinan Jaeun-do in the West Sea. It is part of the development area recently announced by President Moon Jae – an 8.2 GW offshore wind farm complex in Jeonnam Province intended for completion by the year 2030.

“OWC are very excited to bring our expertise to this project, one of the first large-scale offshore wind projects in South Korea,” says Tom Whittle, director of the Asia Pacific region at OWC. “Our strategy is to be a global partner but also a local expert, bringing the best learnings from offshore wind farms all over the world to each individual project we are involved with. That will also be the case for the Sinan offshore wind project, which we will lead out of our office in Busan, South Korea, and support from other OWC offices.”

Under the contract, OWC will deliver owners’ engineering services including review of site conditions; contract support for detail engineering, EPC contract, O&M, supervision, marine warranty services and other contracts; review and approval of engineering reports; support the license approval process; and provide technical advisory services.

OWC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

Photo: “Signing and kick-off meeting”