Saipem Signs Frame Agreement with Equinor

Saipem has signed a two-year frame agreement with Equinor covering engineering services worldwide.

The agreement encompasses feasibility and conceptual studies, detailed engineering, and related follow-on and support for R&D activities, as well as assistance to Equinor for its upcoming projects, including new energy-related projects in the onshore, offshore and floating wind sectors.

The scope of the frame agreement covers offshore trunklines, including landfalls and flowlines, onshore pipelines, components, subsea structures, field layout, and routing design for products such as umbilicals, cables, static flexibles and power cables.

“This new agreement with Equinor consolidates a long and successful relationship. Our ability in providing research and technology solutions to a company committed to long-term value creation testifies to our reliability in the sector,” says Francesco Racheli, COO of the offshore division at Saipem.

“In particular, our solutions in the renewable energy sector will allow us to accompany Equinor on its energy transition journey, supporting them with our technologies and highly qualified expertise,” he adds.

Saipem and Equinor have been collaborating for over a decade backed by frame agreements, namely those regarding transportation and installation (T&I) as well as subsea construction works. In October 2019, Saipem signed a subsea service contract with Equinor, which entails the use of Saipem’s underwater intervention drone (UID) Hydrone-R and the all-electric Hydrone-W in the Njord Field development.