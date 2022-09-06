Saipem, Siemens Develop Floating Substation for Offshore Wind Farms

Saipem and Siemens Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the joint development of a cutting-edge technology solution in the offshore wind sector: a concept design for a 500 MW high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) floating electrical substation.

Floating offshore substations, installed in deep water, offer several advantages such as a lighter substructure, an easier and asset-light installation in challenging conditions, and lower decommissioning costs.

Saipem and Siemens Energy’s floating offshore substation concept will be based on a semisubmersible substructure; it is designed to operate in the most extreme environments with enhanced stability and can be scaled up as required by clients. In addition, the design will address the industrialization phase as it can be adapted to fabrication and assembly infrastructures worldwide. The floating substation could represent a tangible solution for reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of floating wind farms.

Saipem’s expertise in the engineering of complex and sustainable offshore infrastructures, including floating solutions, will be combined with Siemens Energy’s broad transmission portfolio to develop a cutting-edge, standardized and scalable technology.

“Our ambition is to take advantage of Saipem and Siemens Energy unique expertise, to jointly develop a cutting-edge floating design solution for offshore substations,” says Fabrizio Botta, chief commercial officer of Saipem. “The new concept will be an enabler to enhance offshore wind developments in deeper waters by lowering the overall infrastructure investment. This agreement further confirms Saipem ambition to strengthen its leadership role in the offshore wind market by delivering industrialized and standard solutions.”

“The new joint solution will significantly optimize critical technical parameters, such as weight, electrical efficiency and asset longevity, thus lowering the production costs and enabling an unprecedented number of countries to benefit from large-scale offshore wind generation,” states Agustin Tenorio, vice president of transmission systems at Siemens Energy. “This MoU is an integral part of Siemens Energy’s Net Zero strategy in scaling up its activities through technology partnerships for specific markets, which complements the well-established turnkey business we already execute today.”