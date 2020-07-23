Saipem Awarded Multiple Offshore Wind Contracts

Saipem, a company that specializes in the engineering, drilling and construction of major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors, has been awarded three new offshore wind contracts for projects currently under development off the coasts of England, Scotland and France, for a total value of over $104 million.

Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farms, a joint venture between Equinor and SSE Renewables, awarded the contract to Saipem for the transportation and installation of two offshore high-voltage DC (HVDC) platforms for the first two phases of the Dogger Bank project: Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B. Both platforms will have a capacity of 1.2 GW and will consist of an approximately 2,900-ton jacket and 8,500-ton topside.

The Dogger Bank project will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm when completed and is located over 130 km off the northeast coast of the U.K. The project is the first to use HVDC technology in the country’s offshore wind market.

Saipem has also been awarded an installation contract by Seaway 7 related to the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm, a 1,075 MW joint venture project between SSE Renewables (49%) and Total (51%) off the coast of Scotland. The scope of work entails the installation of 114 foundations for an equivalent number of wind turbines.

Lastly, Saipem has been awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of the jacket and topside of the offshore substation at the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, located in Brittany, France, which is being developed by Ailes Marines, part of the Iberdrola group. All project management and engineering activities shall be executed by Saipem SA, Saipem’s French subsidiary established in Paris.

“These new contracts confirm Saipem’s participation in the most relevant offshore wind farm developments and are the tangible results of a strategy which has led us to become a global reference player in the energy transition,” says Francesco Racheli, COO of Saipem’s E&C Offshore Division.

“This achievement has been attained by leveraging on our capabilities, our technological flexibility and our distinctive assets,” Racheli adds.

These offshore installation projects will be carried out by the crane vessel Saipem 7000.

Photo: The Dogger Bank wind farm project map