RWE Wins Permit for Hollandse Kust West VII Offshore Wind Tender

RWE has received the permit from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) to build the large-scale Hollandse Kust West (HKW) VII offshore wind farm. The site is located in the North Sea, about 53 kilometers off the Dutch coast. RWE will be able to deliver more than 760 MW of offshore wind capacity on the site.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this opportunity by the Dutch government,” says Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG. “Winning this offshore site marks RWE’s entry into the Dutch offshore wind market, one of our key strategic growth markets in Europe. Hollandse Kust West VII will seriously contribute to the energy transition by producing green electricity for almost one million Dutch homes. With our innovative concept we developed a blueprint for a new generation of offshore wind farms, which can be perfectly integrated into the energy system.”

“We are pleased to have been awarded this offshore wind project by the Dutch government,” comments Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of offshore wind at RWE Renewables. “This represents an important step on the road towards growing our global offshore wind capacity to 8 gigawatts by 2030. Based on our 20 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms, we have delivered a unique concept for the project. We are looking forward to realizing this wind farm hand in hand with the local communities.”

To unlock full system integration, the concept for HKW VII combines offshore wind with electrolyzer capacity for green hydrogen production, and other flexible demand solutions like e-boilers and battery storage. In addition, RWE plans to combine the HKW VII offshore wind farm with floating solar panels to allow a more efficient use of ocean space.

The wind farm is expected to be in full operation no later than 5 years after the permit is irrevocable. RWE also submitted a bid for HKW VI with an innovative ecological concept to deliver positive impact on biodiversity. The outcome of this tender is expected by the end of this year.