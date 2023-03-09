RWE to Install Siemens Gamesa RecyclableBlade at Offshore Wind Project

RWE has selected Siemens Gamesa’s RecyclableBlade for 44 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines that will be installed at the Sofia offshore wind power project off the east coast of the U.K.

Last year, RWE became the first commercial, large-scale offshore developer to install RecyclableBlade, with a number of blades being utilized in the Kaskasi offshore wind power project, located 35 km north of Heligoland in the German North Sea.

The Sofia project will use RecyclableBlades measuring 108 meters long, representing the first deployment of this variant.

“When we began working with RWE on the Kaskasi project, we knew that we had taken the first major steps toward delivering a decisive change to the wind sector,” says Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s offshore business. “Having the opportunity to produce and install 132 RecyclableBlades for the Sofia project is a remarkable achievement. It fully demonstrates the joint focus between our companies to develop and deliver even greater levels of sustainability for renewable power generation globally.”

Utilizing RecyclableBlade technology enables the full reclamation of the blade’s components at the end of the product’s lifespan: the resin, fiberglass and wood, among others, are separated using a mild acid solution.

The blades will be manufactured at Siemens Gamesa’s Hull factory, which built the first RecyclableBlades for the Kaskasi offshore wind power project.