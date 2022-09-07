RWE, SSE Celebrate Decade of Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm Operations

Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of generating clean energy. All 140 turbines of the joint venture between RWE Renewables (50%) and SSE Renewables (50%) have been operational since September 2012.

In the last 10 years, they generated enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of over 400,000 U.K. homes each year. Located in the North Sea, around 20 kilometers off the coast of Suffolk, the 504 MW Greater Gabbard has produced over 17,487 GWh so far.

This follows a recent announcement that RWE Renewables was successful in winning the wind turbine service and maintenance agreement. The 10-year agreement will commence in early 2023, taking the project through to planned end of life, whilst SSE Renewables will continue to operate the site.

“As joint partners alongside RWE, SSE Renewables is proud to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Greater Gabbard Wind Farm,” says Glynn Fereday, operations manager for Greater Gabbard. “The wind farm was a pioneering project for the U.K. offshore wind industry and for many years the 140-turbine site was the largest wind farm under development worldwide.”

“The wind farm not only continues to play a crucial role in achieving net zero targets, but it has provided jobs in the local area since coming into operation 10 years ago,” continues Fereday. “Since 2015, we have recruited eight pipeline trainees to the Greater Gabbard operations and maintenance team. Future plans include delivery of a five-year pipeline trainee plan which will grow our pipeline trainee numbers at the Lowestoft base.”

The next phase to this wind farm is the Greater Gabbard Extension project, known as North Falls Offshore Wind Farm. The project is being developed by North Falls Offshore Wind Farm Limited, a joint venture company owned equally by RWE and SSE Renewables, the extension has been awarded an Agreement for Lease for up to 504 MW from The Crown Estate.