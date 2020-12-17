RWE Sells Algonquin Majority Stake in Four Texas Wind Farms

RWE, a global renewable energy company, has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to sell a 51% stake in four RWE onshore wind facilities in Texas, accounting for a total pro-rata installed capacity of 439 MW.

The total consideration corresponds to an enterprise value of around $600 million (for the 51% stake), which translates to an implied enterprise value multiple of $1.4 million/MW. Two projects are in operation and two are under construction. The disposal is part of RWE’s capital rotation program and the proceeds will be used to finance further growth in the renewable energy business.

The four onshore wind farms for which the parties agreed to enter a partnership are Stella, Cranell, East and West Raymond. With a total installed capacity of 861 MW, they are located in the coastal region of south Texas. Stella Wind Farm (201 MW) was commissioned in December 2018 and Cranell Wind Farm (220 MW) in September this year. Raymond East (200 MW) and West (240 MW) wind farms are currently under construction. They are expected to be commissioned by the end of this year and in the first quarter of 2021 respectively. Following the closing of the transaction, RWE will continue to operate all four wind farms.

By the end of 2022, RWE aims to expand its renewables portfolio to more than 13 GW capacity by investing €5 billion net. Together with partners, the gross investment volume can amount to up to €9 billion. To achieve its growth targets, RWE has an attractive project development pipeline of more than 22 GW across all of the company’s strategic core regions.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021 and is subject to the commissioning of the projects under construction.