RWE Selects Fred. Olsen Windcarrier for Thor Offshore Wind Farm

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has secured a contract with RWE for the installation of 72 offshore wind turbines at the 1 GW Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea.

For this project, FOWIC will make use of a Tern class installation vessel, which by the time of the project execution will feature a new and upgraded crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons @ 31 m, as well as other upgrades, including a jacking system.

RWE is building the Thor wind farm approximately 22 km from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland. Installation of the turbines at sea is expected to begin in 2026 and is planned to be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark.

“Choosing Fred. Olsen Windcarrier as the supplier of transportation and installation of wind turbines for our Thor offshore wind farm is based on the strong partnership we have developed on previous projects, so we are confident that we have found the right partner for Thor,” says Pia Lanken, CEO of RWE Renewables Denmark.

FOWIC has installed 830 wind turbines offshore; its fleet currently comprises three purpose-built jack-up vessels: Bold Tern, Brave Tern and Blue Tern.