RWE Renewables Making Progress with 240 MW Texas Wind Project

RWE Renewables is in the midst of construction on the 240 MW Blackjack Creek wind farm, located in Bee and Refugio counties, Texas. It will be powered by 50 4.8 MW Nordex turbines.

The project, which is located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) south market, is expected to generate more than $53 million in revenue locally, including an estimated $30 million for the local school districts. During construction, the project expects to employ more than 200 workers.

“We look forward to the successful completion of the project and the ultimate value it will provide to the local community and, especially, to the local school districts,” says Silvia Ortin, chief operating officer, North America.

The project is expected to be online late this year.

RWE has significant experience in the U.S. onshore market, with 28 projects in operation. The company also recently entered into a joint venture, New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in Maine.