RWE Renewables Americas Selects IEA, Vestas for New Texas Wind Power

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) says it will be building a pair of wind projects in Texas beginning this month, with a target completion date of December 2020.

One project is the Raymond Wind Farm, in Willacy and Cameron counties. The project’s planned 91 Vestas turbines will generate 200 MW of power. The contract is valued at approximately $53 million.

The second project is for the West Raymond Wind Farm, loacted in Willacy, Hidalgo and Cameron counties. The approximate $62 million project includes 109 Vestas turbines that will produce nearly 240 MW.

The power generated by the two wind farms will be delivered into the Texas electrical grid. The scope of IEA’s work includes the construction of project roads and WTG foundations, and the erection of turbines.

Both contracts were secured by IEA Constructors, a division of IEA that manages utility-scale energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

RWE Renewables Americas LLC, a division of German-based RWE AG, is lead developer on the projects. The company develops, owns and operates renewable energy projects across the U.S.

“We’re excited to move forward with two more south Texas wind farms this year,” says Silvia Ortin, COO, Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas, RWE Renewables. “These wind farms represent an investment of more than $500 million in the local area, furthering RWE’s strategy for renewables growth in the U.S. market.”