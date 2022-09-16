RWE Partners with Latvenergo on Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Development

RWE and Latvenergo, a Baltic States power supplier, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop, construct and operate offshore wind projects off the Latvian coast.

The partnership has been forged to support the build-out of offshore wind in order to strengthen Latvia’s energy independence. According to the National Energy and Climate Plan, Latvia aims to increase its wind capacity from currently approximately 70 MW to 800 MW by 2030. In addition, the country plans to open the “ELWIND” tender, a 1 GW cross-border offshore project in collaboration with Estonia.

“The sea has a special meaning for us, previously we have generally seen it as an environmental resource, a recreational resource and an opportunity to enjoy nature,” states Latvian Minister of Economics Ilze Indriksone. “The meaning has changed, but it is not gone. That is why the involvement of state-owned companies is more than welcome in research, development and in cooperation with international partners. Concluding agreements in research accelerates our goal of reaching energy security and energy independence.”

“The Baltic Sea wind off Latvia’s shores is a national treasure with untapped potential,” says Mārtiņš Čakste, chairman of the management board and CEO of Latvenergo. “Going forward, this will undoubtedly increase the energy independence of Latvia and neighboring countries, and will enable the export of electricity to the growing European electricity market. Latvenergo has 80 years of expertise in renewable energy, as demonstrated by our generation portfolio of hydropower plants and onshore wind and solar farm projects. By effectively harnessing the power of both the Daugava River and the sun, as well as Latvia’s onshore and offshore wind, the country will have its own independent electricity in all types of weather conditions and at lower prices.”

“Offshore wind is key to meeting the increasing demand for renewable power in Europe, supporting local industries and creating new, future-proof jobs,” adds Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of offshore wind of RWE Renewables. “Together with our partner Latvenergo, we are committed to contributing towards delivering Latvia’s offshore wind ambitions – hand in hand with the local communities and supply chain. We bring more than 20 years of experience and technical expertise in the offshore industry to this partnership.”