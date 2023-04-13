RWE, Northland Power Choose Havfram Wind for Four Offshore Wind Projects

RWE and Northland Power have selected construction company Havfram Wind as the preferred supplier for up to 1.6 GW of offshore wind projects, which consists of four sites in the German North Sea.

Norway-based Havfram Wind will transport and support the installation of a minimum of 104 Vestas offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 15 MW each.

All deliverables are subject to final investment decisions for each of the individual phases for the Nordseecluster (A and B) wind sites, RWE and Northland Power note.

“We expect to achieve substantial economies of scale and leverage synergies during the development, construction and operation of the four wind farms,” says Benjamin Miethling, Northland Power’s managing director of the Nordseecluster. “Our preferred supplier agreement with Havfram Wind, which encompasses all four projects, attests to the efficiency of concentrating activities such as procurement.”

The Nordseecluster will be constructed in two phases: Two wind farms (N-3.8 and N-3.7) with a combined capacity of 660 MW are currently in the permit application phase. Turbine installation at sea is expected to start in 2026, with commercial operations starting in early 2027. Of the total of 104 Vestas turbines, 44 are reserved for this initial stage (Nordseecluster A).

Two further wind farms (N-3.6 and N-3.5) for the second phase (Nordseecluster B) will add an additional 900 MW of capacity, with commercial operation expected to start in early 2029.

For both sites, RWE and Northland Power plan to bid and exercise their step-in rights in this year’s German offshore wind auctions, as they did in 2021 for Nordseecluster A.

Havfram Wind specializes in transport and installation services for both bottom-fixed and floating projects in the offshore wind sector.