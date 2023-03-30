RWE, Entergy to Define Offshore Wind Delivery Route from Gulf of Mexico

RWE, an offshore wind company, and Entergy, an owner and operator of large-scale U.S. power generating fleets, have agreed on a partnership to analyze the Gulf of Mexico offshore wind market.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly evaluate the delivery of clean energy from offshore wind to industrial customers in Texas and Louisiana.

Under this MOU, RWE and Entergy agree to assess five key areas to define an optimal route-to-market, including market demand for carbon-free energy for customers of Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Texas; resource economics; transmission analysis to ensure reliability; economic impacts extending to direct and indirect job creation; and curricula to prepare the workforce of the future.

“The existing Gulf of Mexico oil and gas supply chain, workforce and port infrastructure represent unique advantages to a potential offshore wind hub,” says Sam Eaton, CEO of RWE Offshore Holdings LLC. “Working together with a local partner like Entergy can deepen our understanding of the next steps to strengthen these valuable assets and support a new regional industry. RWE’s early success acquiring two offshore wind lease areas in the U.S. has positioned us well to continue preparing future markets for a robust clean energy economy powered by offshore wind.”

RWE and Entergy share a common goal of meeting the demand for increased renewable energy, while investing in economic development and communities.