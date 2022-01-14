RWE Completes Offshore Wind Turbine Commissioning for Triton Knoll in the U.K.

Turbine commissioning at Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm in the U.K. has been successfully completed. The wind farm, constructed by RWE Renewables on behalf the project partners, has reached this milestone on time, overcoming the challenges posed by the global pandemic. Once fully operational, the power output of Triton Knoll will be 857 MW. Standing at 164 meters tall, full operations of the 90 turbines are expected in the first quarter of 2022.

“Commissioning the final turbine at Triton Knoll is a huge achievement, especially during a global pandemic,” says Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of offshore wind at RWE Renewables. “It’s a great credit to the project team and to our supply chain partners that we have reached this milestone on time.”

“The U.K. plays a key role in the delivery of RWE’s Growing Green strategy and Triton Knoll is currently one of the largest offshore wind project realized by RWE,” adds Utermöhlen. “We are driving forward up to 2.6 GW of new projects off the coast of the U.K., in addition to the 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm: As RWE we are committed to supporting the U.K. government’s ambitious offshore wind targets.”

The project represents an investment of around £2 billion that includes construction of the wind farm and the grid connection. Triton Knoll is jointly owned by RWE (59%), J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%). RWE led the wind farm’s development as well as construction and will also operate and maintain it on behalf of the project partners.

“I am very proud of the Triton Knoll team’s achievement in completing the commissioning of the turbines on this nationally significant infrastructure project,” mentions Julian Garnsey, project director for RWE and Triton Knoll. “The construction team has shown a huge amount of resilience in reaching this milestone. I want to thank our supply chain partners and all those that have worked so hard on our sites to keep the project on track, despite the many challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The specially constructed Triton Knoll Operations & Maintenance base was expanded to become the new Grimsby Hub facility, supporting both existing and future RWE operated projects.