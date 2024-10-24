RWE Commissions Montgomery Ranch Wind Farm in Texas

RWE has added another 203 MW of wind capacity with the commissioning of its Montgomery Ranch Wind Farm in Foard County, Texas.

Together with Montgomery Ranch, the company operates 23 onshore wind farms in the state. Earlier this year, RWE also announced the construction of two new onshore wind farms in southeast Texas, Peyton Creek II and Lane City, which will add a combined capacity of 446 MW once operational.

“For more than 15 years, we have made purposeful, strategic investments in the U.S. to deliver clean renewable energy to the market,” says Andrew Flanagan, CEO, RWE Clean Energy.





“In Texas, for example, we are seeing the market evolve and are collaborating with industry-leading partners to support the state’s future growth with projects like Montgomery Ranch.”

To build Montgomery Ranch, RWE joined with top-tier renewable industry companies, including plant contractor Mortenson and RES. In addition, RWE partnered with Vestas North America to supply the 45 V150 4.5 MW turbines that are installed and operating on site.