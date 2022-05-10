RWE Begins Operations at El Algodon Alto Wind Farm in Texas

RWE Renewables‘ El Algodon Alto, a 200 MW onshore wind farm, located in San Patricio County, Texas, is in operation. The project, located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) south market, is powered by 91 Vestas turbines and will generate enough electricity to power more than 60,000 homes. In total, the project spent more than $11.1 million locally during the construction period.

“We’re excited to announce another one of the projects in our development pipeline is operational,” says Silvia Ortín, CEO of onshore wind and solar PV Americas at RWE Renewables. “El Algodon Alto continues our momentum to providing cleaner sources of generation in Texas. We’re proud to create local, high-paying jobs during the operations phase in addition to employing 200 to 300 people during our recently completed construction phase of the project. RWE continues to have a strong focus on the U.S. market and adding further operational projects demonstrates our ambition in renewable energy.”

With the addition of El Algodon Alto, RWE will have delivered a total installed generation capacity of more than 3,700 MW of wind power online in the state of Texas, including more than 1,700 MW on the Texas coast.