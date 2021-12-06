RWE, Asia Cement Focus on New Offshore Wind Projects

RWE and the Asia Cement Corp. (ACC) are expanding their strategic partnership with offshore wind energy in Taiwan.

“RWE would like to support Taiwan in achieving its climate goals,” explains Jens Orfelt, director of offshore wind development APAC at RWE Renewables. “Thanks to our pioneering work in the field of floating wind turbines, combined with a 20-year success story in the implementation of offshore wind projects, RWE is very well positioned to supply green electricity from offshore wind. Together with our partner ACC, we will examine several new offshore development projects that could further strengthen our renewable energy pipeline in the Asia-Pacific region and lay the foundation for long-term investments in Taiwan.”

The partners intend to jointly develop new offshore wind projects off the west coast of Taiwan, in the waters along the coast of Hsinchu, Taichung and Changhua. Some of the locations are in water depths that are suitable for floating offshore wind turbines, so that RWE can contribute its international experience from three floating demonstration projects.

“The collaboration between ACC and RWE is an excellent example of how the ‘best of both worlds’ – local expertise and world-leading experience in offshore wind – can help people in to provide Taiwan with climate-friendly energy and, as a direct result, to create new jobs,” states Peter Hsu, vice-chairman of the Far Eastern Group. “This fits in with ACC’s strategy of participating in projects in the field of renewable energies and changing our generation profile in the direction of renewable sources.”

RWE opened an office in Taiwan in 2018 and is already working successfully with ACC on the development of the Chu Feng offshore wind farm, a project with a planned installed capacity of up to 448 MW.