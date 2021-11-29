RWE and South Korean City Collaborate on Floating Offshore Wind Farms

RWE and the city of Ulsan are cooperating on the development of floating offshore wind farms off the coast of South Korea.

Projects with an installed capacity of up to 1.5 GW are planned. The projects are intended to help South Korea become climate neutral by 2050. By 2030, the East Asian country has set itself the goal of expanding the installed capacity for offshore wind to 12 GW and covering 30% of its electricity needs with renewable energies.

“South Korea is in the process of converting its energy mix from nuclear and coal to renewable energies,” explains Song Chul-ho, mayor of Ulsan. “RWE contributes its in-depth technical know-how in the development, construction and operation of offshore wind projects as well as extensive skills in risk management – this is crucial for the success of the project. The Ulsan metropolitan area offers industry-leading shipyards, well-equipped port facilities and maritime expertise.”

RWE has an office in Seoul where experienced offshore wind experts from South Korea and Europe work. The team in Seoul will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities, local stakeholders and partner companies along the entire supply chain to ensure that floating wind turbines are developed responsibly and safely in suitable locations.

“South Korea’s good wind conditions in close proximity to important economic centers open up great opportunities for floating wind turbines in great water depths,” states Sven Utermöhlen, RWE Renewables’ CEO of wind offshore. “Initiatives such as those of the city of Ulsan are needed to enable investment decisions – this applies to both project developers such as RWE and for companies in the supply chain.”

The city of Ulsan will use its relationships and local networks to support RWE, especially during the planning and approval phase. After consultation with the responsible authorities, associations and local interest groups, a feasibility study is to be carried out as the basis for the development, construction and subsequent operation of floating wind turbines off the coast of Ulsan.