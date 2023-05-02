Riggs Distler Providing Support Services for Revolution Wind, South Fork Wind

Ørsted and Eversource have selected Centuri Group Inc. subsidiary Riggs Distler & Company Inc. as a supplier for the Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind projects.

Riggs Distler’s onsite project team of more than 125 local union workers and more than 20 support staff is currently working at the Port of Providence (ProvPort) in Rhode Island providing onshore construction, assembly, inspection and delivery of the advanced foundation components. Work includes the assembly and fabrication of monopile doors, external concrete platforms, supported internal platforms and anode cages.

“We are pleased to pair our technical expertise with our strong network of skilled labor and domestic supply chain resources to support our partners in realizing the promise of offshore wind,” says Paul M. Daily, Centuri’s resident and CEO.

“Riggs Distler is excited to be part of history by being the first construction contractor to build offshore wind turbine foundation components of this scale in the United States,” adds Steve Zemaitatis, president and CEO of Riggs Distler. “Originally founded during the age of industrial expansion in 1909, our vision remains to build reliable and sustainable infrastructure to support and empower future generations. By assembling turbine foundation components onshore at ProvPort, we are helping to achieve a sustainable future for the communities where we live and work.”