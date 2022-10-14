Rhode Island Releases RFP for Up to 1 GW of New Offshore Wind Capacity

Rhode Island Energy, Rhode Island’s primary utility company, has released a request for proposal (RFP) for offshore wind procurement for up to 1,000 MW of new offshore wind, states Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee.

In July, McKee signed into law historic clean energy legislation, sponsored by Chairwoman Dawn Euer and Representative Art Handy, that seeks to expand Rhode Island’s offshore wind energy resources. The new law requires a market-competitive procurement for between 600 MW and 1,000 MW of newly developed offshore wind capacity.

“Last month, I stood with Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and local leaders to break ground on the South Quay Marine Terminal project in East Providence,” says McKee. “When combined with the enhancements of ProvPort, these infrastructure investments greatly expand our offshore wind staging capabilities, bringing jobs and economic opportunity to Rhode Island. Continuing Rhode Island’s national leadership in the offshore wind industry, we are announcing the request for proposals for our third major offshore wind project, which will contribute to our state’s clean energy future.”

This offshore wind procurement will have the potential to meet at least 30% of Rhode Island’s estimated 2030 electricity demand. The electricity from this project has the potential to power approximately 340,000 homes each year. When added to the 30 MW Block Island Offshore Wind Farm and the planned 400 MW Revolution Offshore Wind project, about half of the state’s project energy needs will be powered by offshore wind.

“With the release of the state’s largest offshore wind procurement RFP to date, Rhode Island is demonstrating our commitment to securing clean energy, reducing our dependence on natural gas, stabilizing long-term energy costs for consumers and capturing significant economic development and job benefits,” comments Interim State Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns. “This is a major milestone in the progress toward achieving the nation leading 100 percent Renewable Energy Standard by 2033, as well as the greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals in the Act on Climate.”

Offshore wind project proposals by bidders will be due to Rhode Island Energy on February 1, 2023.